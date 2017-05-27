Goodwill’s College Signing Day showcases student growth

CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont celebrated graduating seniors in its Career Leadership Academy for Youth on Wednesday, May 24, at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

Sixteen high school seniors unveiled their college selections, including UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, N.C. A&T University and N.C. Central University, as part of College Signing Day.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life,” graduating senior Anitra Griffin said. “I’m ready and I know I have the support I need to take the next steps into adulthood.”

CLAY works with high school and college students facing life challenges. Of the 84 students enrolled, 61 percent live in poverty.

The program provides academic coaching and tutoring four days per week, as well as financial aid and college application assistance, SAT/ACT prep, college tours and speaker presentations.

Graduating seniors are enrolled in nine high schools, including Butler, Independence and Myers Park.

“We’re excited to support our students to and through their post-secondary endeavors,” said Kwain Bryant, manager of youth services at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. “And we’re looking forward to then assisting them with putting their education and training to work.”

Learn more about CLAY at www.goodwillsp.org/train/youth-services/.