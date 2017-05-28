Charlotte Prep alumna to give graduation speech

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin graduate Michelle Charles will give the commencement address at Charlotte Preparatory School’s graduation on June 7.

Charles attended Charlotte Prep through 2013. She’ll attend Villanova University as the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship.

“Charlotte Prep gave me the chance to grow and succeed not only in academics but also sports, fine arts and as a person,” Charles said. “I left Charlotte Prep a confident young woman well prepared for high school. I look forward to sharing my experiences with students who will soon take this next step in life.”

She earned Cum Laude Society and Headmaster’s List academic awards and membership in the National Spanish Honor Society.

She was inducted into the Charlotte Latin Service Society and received the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award for Commitment to Social Justice for her leadership in the student-led Mosaic diversity club and the Black Student Alliance, which she co-founded.

She played on Charlotte Latin’s varsity basketball team and performed in two musicals and served as a peer advisor.

Charlotte Preparatory School serves about 350 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade.