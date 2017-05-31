Charlotte Latin staffer earns community leadership award

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin School Director of Diversity and Inclusion Sonja Taylor received the 2016 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Taylor was among 58 individuals and organizations honored at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for building stronger, safer and more cohesive communities. She was recognized for promoting social justice and advancing STEM access and learning in communities across South Carolina.

Her service work before joining Charlotte Latin, includes the Columbia Urban League, Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands, and 100 Black Men of Myrtle Beach.

“Sonja joined Charlotte Latin’s faculty and staff in April, and already her impact is felt by our School community and in our great city, as well,” Charlotte Latin School Headmaster Arch McIntosh Jr. said. “We are proud of her for this esteemed honor and thrilled that she brings this experience and commitment to her role at Latin. Our future is stronger and brighter with her leadership.”