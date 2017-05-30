Charlotte Catholic choirs, art students put talents on display in fine arts festival

CHARLOTTE – Fine Arts students at Charlotte Catholic High School displayed their many talents at the spring Fine Arts Festival, held at the school May 15.

The Freshmen Chorus, Choral Ensemble, Honors Choir and Honors Women’s Choir gave beautiful performances. Student works of art and photography were on display throughout the evening, showcasing the talents of the visual arts students at CCHS.

The Visual Arts segment of the festival featured the works of 21 CCHS students who received 2017 Mid-Carolina Scholastic Art Awards. The art displays, including drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography and photographic printmaking, represented seven Gold Key Awards, three Silver Key Awards and 11 honorable mentions. In addition, senior Bella Garner and sophomore Perris Bowling received National Silver Key awards for their photographic printmaking.

The 45-member Freshman Chorus opened the musical portion of the evening with three selections that displayed their developing talents, including the 1973 hit “Free Ride.” The larger Choral Ensemble, with 54 members, sang a variety of songs, including the hymn “With a Voice of Singing” and a traditional spiritual. The men of the group sang “Hooked on a Feeling” from the 1960s and the women sang “Jar of Hearts” from just a few years ago.

The Honors Choir took the risers next, bringing the audience with them on a journey to the pasture and to the rainforest. The listeners were enthralled with “Tres Cantos Nativos,” in which the singers snapped their fingers, clapped and stomped in imitation of the sound of thunderstorms in the rainforest, and also sang melodies based upon those sung by native Brazilian Indian tribes. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Paul Simon and “September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire rounded out their set. The Honors Women’s Choir then joined the Honors Choir in singing “Offertory,” a beautiful hymn that reminds us of what God requires of us: to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with Him.

The Honors Women’s Choir opened their own set with “This Little Babe” and “Esto Les Digo,” which reminds us that “where two or three are gathered, there am I also.” These talented singers then got their listeners’ toes tapping with “Music Down in My Soul” and a truly enjoyable medley saluting Aretha Franklin. Senior Darlene Singui-Tanyi gave the audience chills with her solo in “Respect.”

Dottie Tippett, who has announced her retirement after 37 years of teaching at CCHS, surely thought that was the end of the performance. Her colleagues and the CCHS alumni in the audience had a surprise for her, though, as many former students from her entire career had gathered unobtrusively in the audience to salute her. Sr. Paulette Williams, the principal of CCHS from 1980 until 2000, was present as well. Marcus Riter, the theater teacher at CCHS, compiled a video presentation that included memorabilia and photos from the many musicals that Tippett directed, messages of love and appreciation from former students, and interviews with her colleagues, who reminisced about her time at CCHS and praised her many years of dedication to teaching. It was a fitting tribute to a teacher who came to CCHS in 1981, and has brought the beauty of music, and taught an appreciation for it, to thousands of students. After the video tribute, alumni in the audience were invited to come forward and join the choir members to sing “Teach Your Children” as a way of thanking Tippett for all she has meant to the CCHS community.

“She has brought out talents and strengths in all of us, and has done it with patience, humor, and love,” Principal Kurt Telford said. “She is, and always will be, a much-loved member of our CCHS family.”