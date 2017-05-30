Carowinds gives $10,000 check to CMS

CHARLOTTE – Carowinds recently dropped off a $10,000 check to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on May 16 at Lake Wylie Elementary to help with classroom supplies, transportation and staff celebrations.

It’s the first year of the newly formed partnership between Carowinds’ Youth Department and CMS’s Community Partnership and Family Engagement Department.

The school district and park hope to continue to provide fun and educational programs at Carowinds and help prepare students for future careers.

Carowinds has donated more than 2,000 free admission tickets to CMS through the partnership and the park’s Roller Coaster Reading Club program.

Each spring, Carowinds hosts more than 60,000 students from across the Carolinas for its educational and performance related events.