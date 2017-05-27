Brawley discusses research with UNCC graduate students

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Rep. Bill Brawley welcomed two of UNC Charlotte’s outstanding graduate students to Raleigh recently to talk about the effects of their research.

The students participated in the 2017 Graduate Education Day at the General Assembly, sponsored by the North Carolina Council of Graduate Schools.

Ben Gordon’s research aims to lower blood pressure through isometric exercise.

Nathan Lambert’s research encompasses machine vision, optical design, control systems design and nanoscale precision engineering used in material testing to help maintain the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile.