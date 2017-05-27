ACE Mentor Program awards scholarships

CHARLOTTE – ACE Mentor Program of Greater Charlotte presented scholarships to seniors at Myers Park and Ardrey Kell high schools at its annual spring banquet.

Madison Horgan, of Myers Park, and Brian Bishop and Andrew Sarber, of Ardrey Kell, received a combined $6,000 in college scholarships.

They participated in the ACE Mentor Program, an after-school program for high school students interested in exploring careers in architecture, construction and engineering.

ACE Mentor serves more than 175 students from eight high schools, including East Mecklenburg, Independence, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell.

The program introduces students to the industry’s various disciplines through office tours, hands-on activities and field trips.