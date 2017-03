CHARLOTTE – Wingate University will give people a glimpse of its MBA program and upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Its Ballantyne campus offers part-time evening classes to fit working adults’ busy schedules. The program is designed to be completed in only two to three years.

The event takes place at Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at Wingate University Ballantyne Campus, 13024 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 150.

Email Mark Bryant at mbryant@wingate,edu for details.