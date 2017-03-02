South Charlotte Middle welcomes prospective families

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Middle School will host events throughout the month of March to provide necessary information about the school to both students and parents.

The rising sixth-grade student visit, which is slated for March 9 at 9:30 a.m., will welcome future scholars to tour the school, visit classrooms and find out how to get involved at SCMS.

The parent night meetings will offer families registration information, including course descriptions, honors placement, single gender placement and more.

All events start at 6:30 p.m. and are as followed:

Rising Sixth Grade Parent Night: Thursday, March 9

Rising Seventh Grade Parent Night: Thursday, March 16

Rising Eighth Grade Parent Night: Tuesday, March 21

Contact Brooke Morgan at brookeb.morgan@cms.k12.nc.us or visit schools.cms.k12.nc.us/southcharlotteMS for more information.