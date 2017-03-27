Providence hosts golf tourney

CHARLOTTE – The Providence High School Athletic Booster Club will host its Scholarship Golf Classic Monday, April 3, at the Raintree Country Club. The annual golf classic raises money through sponsorships and raffle items to support the school’s student-athletes.

All proceeds will benefit the Booster Club and will fund ten scholarships to graduating seniors.

To date, the club has distributed more than $50,000.

The event costs $125 per individual or $500 for a foursome and includes lunch, dinner, drinks and range balls. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with a shot-gun start at noon.

Prizes will go to longest drive, closest to the pin and team prizes of low gross and low net. Raffle prizes also are available.

Contact Golf Classic Chairman Pepper Pounds at 704-281-3590 or pepper.pounds@perficient.com for more information about sponsorship and registration.