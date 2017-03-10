New leaders at local private schools

Charlotte Preparatory School

Evan Kurtz was named the next head of middle school after being chosen from more than 50 candidates during a nation search.

Kurtz has been in education for 19 years, with 10 of those years in a variety of administrative roles. Since 2002, Kurtz has served at Sewickley Academy in Pittsburgh, where he is interim head of middle school. Prior to taking that role, he worked as middle school dean of students, coached three seasons of middle school sports for 14 years and led a mentoring program for new teachers. In 2011, he was awarded the school’s Clark Faculty Chair for excellence in teaching.

Kurtz also was a teacher and assistant director of athletics at Georgetown Day School in Washington D.C.

He will start his role July 5.

Charlotte Latin School

Sonja Taylor was named the school’s next director of diversity and inclusion. She previously served as the diversity of recruitment manager, in which her role included attracting and retaining underrepresented students, building partnerships and increasing STEM interest and participation among minorities.

She also has served as a curriculum writer for CPO Science, a chemist and teacher.

Taylor has a long history of service focused on sharing her knowledge and expertise in STEM. Her service work includes the Columbia Urban League, who awarded her their President’s Award in 2013; the Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands; and 100 Black Men of Myrtle Beach. She was awarded the 2016 Director’s Community Leadership Award from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for her efforts to promote social justice and advance STEM access and learning in communities across South Carolina.

She will start her new role later this month and will develop a strategic plan for 2017-18.

Looking for leaders

A few area private schools are in the business for a couple new leaders.

The Fletcher School is looking for an academic affairs coordinator, which includes developing a curriculum.