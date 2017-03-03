New CMS leader gives initial thoughts on district issues

CHARLOTTE – Clayton Wilcox wants to put charter schools out of business by making Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools the best school option in the area.

That was on CMS’s new superintendent’s agenda, among other items he wishes to address, including expanding programming and addressing literacy.

He revealed his thoughts so far on CMS issues to a public forum with nonprofit MeckEd on Feb. 21.

Open communication

Wilcox said the key to bringing such a large school district together is open communication and transparency.

Southern parent group All CMS Kids and other suburban parents said in 2016 they felt the student assignment plan process wasn’t clear. Many parents said they didn’t understand the difference between the board’s guiding principles and the plan.

Particularly in matters that affect the entire district, such as student assignment, Wilcox wants parents to know exactly what CMS plans to do and to receive feedback on that plan. He’s already had experience with such policies in Pinellas County, Florida.

Collinswood Language Academy PTA President Michelle Crouch Smolowitz said communication issues trickle down into the schools, including employees giving misinformation to parents.

He plans to create an open communication forum, including social media and other outlets, to create a portal for parents to reach him.

“I think that’s how you go about communicating,” he said. “I will be visible (through also) being out in the schools.”

Creating more opportunities

In a county that is so large and diverse, parents questioned how to reach the entire districts’ needs. Wilcox said he likes that CMS already empowers individual principals to make direct decisions about how they use their funding and staffing choices.

His goal is to ensure every neighborhood school is a choice school for all parents and that magnet programs be a chance for parents to find specialized programs rather than escaping low-income schools.

“It will be a voluntary way for parents to choose to integrate along economic lines,” Wilcox said. “You don’t have to force change on people.”

He also plans to ensure students have access to programming, particularly as it relates to college and career readiness. Wilcox seeks to ensure students can earn industry credentials as needed and find a program within the district than can go to.

Currently, south Charlotte high-schoolers don’t have any programs in manufacturing, human services and only a couple schools with programs in agriculture. He wants to help expand options to all areas.

Charter schools: ‘I want to put them out of business’

Wilcox said he has no problem going to head-to-head with charter or private schools as school options, but he says it’s his job to ensure CMS is the best choice for area families.

Many south Charlotte families threatened to attend charter schools if their children were bused to another school because of student assignment, with some families already taking the plunge.

Wilcox believes if he ensures CMS is the best option, the “problem” of losing enrollment to charter and private schools “will take care of itself.”

He feels charter schools originally were designed to pilot new practices, but now “the charter schools have grabbed that purpose and taken it in a different direction” and have become an unleveled playing field.

“We live in a free market environment,” he said. “I want to put them out of business.”

Finding and keeping teachers

Joanna Schimizzi, a former CMS teacher who taught in District 6, wanted to know what Wilcox is going to do to attract and retain successful teachers.

Wilcox used an induction process in Washington County that matched up new teachers with veteran teachers, placed new teachers’ classrooms with other new teachers and formed an ongoing ladder of support. Washington is a much smaller county than Mecklenburg, but Wilcox believes the program is scalable.

CMS has lost many teachers to surrounding states due to low pay, but Gov. Roy Cooper hopes to alleviate the issue with his new teacher pay plan that will give an average raise of 5 percent next year.

Wilcox believes effective teachers are the place to start improving lower-performing schools.

He wants to find teachers that “value learning” not simply have deep content knowledge.

Literacy instruction also will take on a new meaning, as Wilcox believes all teachers have to see themselves as instructors of reading, as they’re exposing students to new vocabulary.

“The new civil right is the ability to reach in the 21st century,” he said. “There’s not going to be a part of the world where you don’t have to be able to read.”