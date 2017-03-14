German Language & Culture Foundation awards CPCC $6,000 grant

The German Language & Culture Foundation, of Charlotte, gave Central Piedmont Community College a grant to support three $2,000 scholarships associated with its study abroad program to Germany.

The money will pay for three students to study abroad during in Heidelberg, Germany and support their German language classes.

Charlotte’s German companies employ more than 15,000 people across the region.

“The German Language & Culture Foundation is pleased to recognize an increasing participation of students from community colleges for study abroad programs,” said Brigitte Hartenstein, president of the GLCF. “Now, through our financial support, we are encouraging these three fine students at CPCC to gain a competitive edge on the global job market. Their international experiences will definitely not only improve their self-confidence, but also their individual career pathing.”

CPCC students Cory Logsdon of Mint Hill; Marissa Parker of Charlotte; and Trang Vu of Charlotte; were named the 2017 German Language & Culture Foundation Scholarship recipients.

The three students have been studying German at CPCC and plan to continue German language study in the future.

“I hope the experience teaches me how to better communicate with others and assimilate to a different culture because it’s important to me that I learn more about the world I live in,” Parker said. “I aspire to be a global citizen who can speak more than one language and understand cultures across the globe.”

This year marks the ninth consecutive year the foundation has bestowed a scholarship to a CPCC student.

