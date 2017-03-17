Education Briefs: March 17

Charlotte Christian students win 69 art awards

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Christian School students in middle and upper school accumulated 69 awards at the Mid-Carolina Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.

The competition featured more than 1,900 entries, representing students from both public and private schools throughout Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

Many students took the top award, the Gold Key, for their work and won even higher honors at the Gold Key ceremony.

Senior Grace Blevins (Gold Key for Editorial Cartoon) and junior Phoebe Son (Gold Key for Mixed Media) both won best in their respective categories. Senior Grace Bradham also had her Gold Key-winning poem selected for an upcoming outdoor campaign with Adams Outdoor Billboards.

All of Charlotte Christian Gold Key winners include: Kalen Bland (drawing & illustration); Grace Blevins (editorial cartoon); Eva Bower (design); Grace Bradham (six Gold Keys – five painting, one poetry); Ava Bruns (senior art portfolio); Hannah Burgess (drawing & illustration); Maya Cauthen (drawing & illustration); Caroline Doyle (editorial cartoon); Addison Goodrich (drawing & illustration); Katherine Hanebutt (painting); Briley Hoff (drawing & illustration); Regan Jackson (painting); Elinor Langdon (drawing & illustration); Andrew Metz (photography); Katie Saba (personal essay/memoir); Sydney Scott (senior art portfolio); and Phoebe Son (mixed media).

Nonprofit interviews youth

CHARLOTTE – The Sandbox interviewed 123 youths, including some from south Charlotte, earlier this month to select about 100 adolescents to serve as mentors.

The nonprofit locks arms with the community and walks with families who have a child diagnosed with cancer or a life-altering illness.

Youth mentors have buddy honorees and help them throughout the year leading up the “An Evening of Believing Prom.”

Find more information at www.GotSand box.org.

Teams move to Quiz Bowl final

CHARLOTTE – A few south Charlotte schools advanced to the state final of the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities’ Quiz Bowl.

Providence and Ardrey Kell high schools, Jay M. Robinson Middle School and Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy advanced from the West Regional competition.

Quiz Bowl is one of 23 competitions that will determine the best-scoring high and middle school at NCASA competitions.

Myers Park High School is ranked second for the Large High Schools 2A Scholastic Cup. Jay M. Robinson is ranked second of the Large Middle Schools 2A Challenge Cup.

Visit www.ncscholastic.org for more information.

Area students compete in STEM competition

CHARLOTE – Students from Endhaven, Elizabeth Traditional and Steele Creek elementary schools tested their knowledge about STEM in the second annual Autobell Car Wash Creek Challenge.

Teams of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students undertook a STEM curriculum to compete in Creek Challenge activities, demonstrating their Mecklenburg County creek knowledge. Competition activities included a Water Wizard Quiz Bowl, exhibits and demonstrations of Model Dams and Aquifers constructed by the students.

Autobell proposed creating and funding the project as a follow-up to KEEPING WATCH on WATER: City of Creeks, part of a multiyear initiative from the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the UNCC College of Arts + Architecture to draw attention to environmental topics.

The Center for STEM Education at UNC Charlotte and the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute developed the curriculum and activities for the Autobell Creek Challenge, so students learn about regional water quality issues and their role as stewards of this important resource.

Visit www.autobell.com for details.

Catholic speakers, debaters win awards at AK invitational

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School speech and debate students joined more than 450 competitors from 28 schools across the region to compete at the Steven Davis Invitational Tournament by Ardrey Kell High School.

The CCHS team was awarded the Second Place Team Sweepstakes and the following students won Top 3 individual awards: Connor Ruff & Charles Nenichka – Varsity Public Forum Debate Champions; David Williams & David Edwards – Junior Varsity Lincoln-Douglas Debate Co-Champions; and Connor Ruff – Top Three in Speakers Points in Debate.

