Dyson named new principal of Metro School

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved the appointment of Fermandi Dyson as principal at Metro School.

Dyson has been working as assistant principal at Metro School since 2016. She was an assistant principal at Cuthbertson High (Union County Public Schools) from 2013 to 2016.

Dyson also served as an Exceptional Children compliance/academic facilitator at Independence High from 2007 to 2013 and Exceptional Children curriculum teacher at Devonshire Elementary from 2004 to 2007. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wingate University.

The Metro School, a school for students with special needs, has recently come under fire after a video surfaced of a 2015 incident that led many to believe a teacher assistant physically hit a student with autism. The former assistant teacher in the video, William Gates, is currently serving 30 days in jail. Teacher Carolina Borkey, who is charged with failing to report the incident, resigned in September 2016. She appeared in Mecklenburg County court last month.