Dollar For a Scholar supports young adults with autism

CHARLOTTE – Autism After 18 launches its Dollar for a Scholar program April 2 with a fundraiser at Strike City in the EpicCentre.

The event starts at 2 p.m. April 2 at Strike City, located at 210 E. Trade St., Charlotte.

The program asks for donations of $1 throughout April to support educational efforts for young adults with autism.

“Dollar for a Scholar ties into our mission to unlock life’s potential for young adults with autism,” Autism After 18 chairperson Margaret Neelsen said. “This community relies on education to progress toward independent lives. By asking for just $1, we hope people realize how every contribution – no matter how small – will help this important cause. We’re very grateful to Strike City for hosting our launch event.”

Donations will be earmarked for educational, vocational and life-skill initiatives. These include events for job training, interviewing skills, and funding for college tuition and books.

Autism After 18 was founded in 2016 to help young adults with autism progress toward independent lives, whether in terms of socialization, education or starting careers. The organization was started by Margaret and Erik Neelsen, whose son Ryan is a high school senior with autism.

Visit http://www.autismafter18.org/dollar to learn more.