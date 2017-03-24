Country Day explores art

Charlotte Country Day School’s upper school devoted the majority of March 15 to exploring their creative sides.

High-schoolers participated in the Spring Arts Festival by exploring different mediums and artistic opportunities through activities and “master” classes.

“The whole event has been a laboratory in terms of how do we tap into the expertise both in the school community, as well as outside the community,” said Tom Delaney, fine arts chair. “How do we bring experts in for extracurricular enhancement? How do we celebrate the arts? How might we connect opportunities with kids that might not have thought about taking our creative class?”

Students engaged in making tie-dye pillowcases for Beds for Kids, painting henna tattoos and singing karaoke.

They took master classes, including music and art analysis with Tanja Bechtler, of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, as well as robot design and dance courses.

The event provided cross-curricular activities, such as origami or science labs. Students also shared their talents with peers through drawing caricatures or other aptitudes.

“Creativity is not just something that resides within the house called, ‘fine arts,’ but it is a way of thinking and it’s a way of problem-solving,” Delaney said. “On a day like today, we can explore what creativity looks like.”

Michelle Assaf, of parent group Friends of the Arts, hoped the event was inspiring and fun, as well as showed students what they were capable of.