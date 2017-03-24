Commissioners to CMS: You’ve created a PR problem

The likelihood of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools receiving its entire $798-million bond request seems bleak after county commissioners told the school board they’re in for a battle royale.

The two boards met Monday, March 20, to talk about CMS’s budgetary needs and bond request.

What both could agree upon was that CMS was in dire need of some capital help, noting numerous issues at various schools.

“I think it is a disgrace that any child in Mecklenburg County would go into a building where we wouldn’t send adults to be,” Trevor Fuller said. “It’s a travesty that we all bear. So, what are we doing to make sure that every child enters into buildings that are decent?”

Asking for what’s right

Commissioners had their battle gloves on, asking whether CMS is using its funds effectively to help all students across the district.

CMS’s budget request is historically larger than its actual budget each year and commissioners pointed out they need to compare mandated needs across the county, not just only for CMS. Commissioners also said they fund organizations that impact public education that aren’t only CMS.

Commissioner Bill James suggested the superintendent and county manager meet to come up with a proposal that not only the county can afford, but also that CMS “can live with.”

Superintendent Ann Clark said in the past, CMS hasn’t asked for what the district necessitated, but this year they wanted to be clear about their needs – namely in the bond request.

Many commissioners voiced concern that PreK-8 schools were listed on the bond. CMS has been investigating the effectiveness of PreK-8 schools, many of which are in District 2, as many don’t have high proficiency scores.

Commissioner George Dunlap questioned the “intent” of those schools and how the community where those schools will be located feels about the schools.

Commissioner Vilma Leake said she felt like citizens from her district aren’t receiving their fair share of capital investments.

She voiced concerns about segregation in Mecklenburg County, calling it a “minority district,” and said she couldn’t support the bond “with good faith.” She wanted to see capital projects go toward individuals that “looked like” her.

Leake also said she was upset by past school boards’ decisions to repurpose infrastructure she helped build as a school board member, such as E.E. Waddell, which was originally built as a high school, but is now a countywide K-8 language magnet school. The bond would help renovate the school to make it suitable for high-schoolers.

Jim Puckett suggested the bond start with the “seven schools that have critical needs.”

‘A PR battle’

Puckett feels CMS is already losing its community support and its rhetoric seems reminiscent of the past, which could lead many families to choose charter schools and leave the district.

“You’re losing a PR battle. You keep sounding like you’re doing the same thing as in the past,” he said.

He suggested finding a way to communicate with more of the community, not just individuals who speak during the board’s public comment.

Commissioners said the community comes to them about concerns about CMS and whether the district is going to stay true to its word.

Clark believes the community is mostly concerned about the board’s student assignment plan, particularly regarding boundary lines, and she’s been communicating CMS’ capital needs to the community for the past year.

“The overarching strategy is information by our capital opportunities,” Clark said. “The work that’s being recommended here supports real and current needs.”

Dunlap believes the student assignment plan and the bond go hand-in-hand. BOE members have said before how the plan won’t work effectively without a successful bond, which would create more magnet seats and programs.

Worry over ac(credit)ation

County staff and commissioners said a big proponent over the bond is ensuring the county retains good credit. Bonds require counties borrow money, and county staff worries if they borrow too much at one time, they’ll have trouble borrowing for bonds in the future.

County Manager Dena Diorio explained the county seeks to be “fiscally responsible,” so they can keep its bond rating.

CMS worries if the district doesn’t make a significant impact on its infrastructure needs, it could risk its accreditation. AdvancED, the accreditation body, told CMS about a year and half ago that not only did CMS not improve on its capital needs from 10 years prior, but the problems have gotten worse. AdvancED’s first suggestion was to decrease mobile classrooms and the bond seeks to take a one-third chuck out. Clark explained she doesn’t have a problem with children being educated in mobile classrooms, but rather a large amount of them indicates the student body is too large for the school’s common spaces, such as libraries and cafeterias.

“We can’t levy for additional funds,” school board member Ericka Ellis-Stewart said. “We don’t have the ability to wave a magic wand and solve these problems.”