CMS superintendent wins national award

CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ann Clark as this year’s All In For Students Awards winner.

The awards, created in 2007, honor the dedication of CIS staff, educators, community partners and alumni, who go all in for students, empowering them to stay in school, graduate and go on to brighter futures.

“Kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg come to school with so many barriers to learning, whether it’s lack of food to eat, lack of adequate health care, or having to stay home to watch siblings while their parents are at work,” said Molly Shaw, executive director of CIS of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. “At CIS, we work inside of schools to get each child the services they need so that they have less distractions and can focus on learning.”

CIS of Charlotte-Mecklenburg serves 6,000 PK-12 students through direct case management in 43 CMS schools with the support of hundreds of volunteers and community partners.