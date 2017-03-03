CMS looks to increase student support in next year’s budget

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants to look at providing more student services in its next budget.

That is one the potential initiatives in next year’s operating budget. However, staff pinpointed other aspects that could result in necessary budget increases and county allocations.

Increased student services

Based on stakeholder feedback, CMS wants to increase its student support services through increased psychological and social personnel.

The current standard for counselors is one per school and a second one is acquired for schools with more than 725 students; CMS’s goal is for a second one to be acquired with more than 500 students and a third at 1,000 students.

CMS also wants to ensure there is one social worker per Title I school and one psychologist for every two schools.

“I’m partial to social workers, especially as we look at very huge need to connect home and school parent engagement,” school board member Ruby Jones said. “If we are going to look at reduction of our school suspensions, we need people who can be an intermediary between the home and school to facilitate the expectations that we have at school in terms of students gaining in academic development, but their character development and social needs.”

Superintendent Ann Clark said CMS wanted to roll out a three-phase plan to increase services, but had to put those priorities on the backburner in years past.

House Bill 13 impact

State law will require CMS to decrease its current class sizes; House Bill 13 will allow average K-3 class sizes to remain the same. The bill has passed unanimously in the state house, but is awaiting action in the state senate.

If HB 13 isn’t approved, it will result in a loss of staffing flexibility; potential impact on art, music, physical education and literacy support programs; no space for additional classrooms; potentially dual teachers in a classroom or combination classes.

Charter school pass-through

Charter school enrollment is likely to increase as existing charter schools grow and four new charters open up in Mecklenburg County this year.

CMS is required to “pass” per pupil money to charter schools for students that would otherwise attend CMS.

Dennis Covington, budget development director, said county per-pupil funding is flat compared to 2008-09 funding, when the charter funds are removed.

Boosting teacher pay

Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants to give teachers an average 5 percent pay increase, which means CMS will have to foot the bill for locally paid employees. That could mean an estimated $9.5 million upsurge for increases for principals, assistant principals, teachers and non-certified employees – the bulk of anticipated increase.

Ericka Ellis-Stewart hopes this increase translates into the classroom, as she feels principals and instructors make the biggest impact to students. She wants to ensure CMS recruits, retains and reward teachers that make a positive impact.

Covington said CMS also doesn’t compensated experienced teachers as highly with teacher supplements as Wake County.

What’s missing: Early support

Ellis-Stewart wants to see CMS place more resources on reaching students sooner, whether that means increased Pre-K seats or helping students navigate their weaknesses academically or socially.

She finds students’ early scores can stunt them for the rest of their academic careers and believes it’s harder to catch a child up than to provide them a strong academic foundation from the beginning.

Looking for feedback

CMS will encourage public feedback, as board members and staff work through the budget process. Avenues for input are coming throughout March at superintendent coffees and three community meetings from April 17 to 19. Clark presents her budget recommendation on April 6. A public hearing also will be held April 25.

Bus Business

Last year, CMS expanded its bus options to allow greater access to its magnet schools, which added around 10,000 additional miles a day of bus runs. The change created more neighborhood stops, opposed to shuttle stops, where kids from a larger area would meet at a school instead of being picked up near their house.

CMS estimated the additional stops would results in a $6 million increase, which they say is close the actual amount. However, CMS wants to increase its magnet school options in the next four years to achieve its student assignment plan, which could result in more increases.