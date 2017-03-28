Charlotte Catholic students present homage to disaster movies

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School Theatre, Choral and Band students present the musical comedy “Disaster!”

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the 1970s take center stage in this homage to classic disaster films.

“Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” are just a few of the hits in this show.

The show is under the direction of Dottie Tippett (choral), Marcus Riter (acting, costumes and set), and Lisa Arrowood (choreography). Band students will provide the music under the direction of Timothy Cook.

The production starts at 7 p.m. April 6, 7 and 8 at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte.