British International students take on food waste

CHARLOTTE – Students at British International School of Charlotte have taken on an ambitious project to collect data to understand food waste in Charlotte.

Students collected and analyzed data on food waste throughout the city, with help from researchers at MIT and businesses, as part of MIT’s Data-Driven Curiosity Challenge.

Students will use the data to educate their school and community about food waste.

“The inspiration for learning and the acquisition of key transferable skills is deeply embedded in our collaboration with MIT,” said Jude Penson, interim head of school at The British International School of Charlotte. “Our skills-based curriculum is mirrored by MIT’s hands-on approach to problem solving, and our students are highly motivated by having meaningful and practical challenges to respond to.”

Working in groups, students researched the causes and effects of food waste in businesses in Charlotte and their school.

Partnering with Crown Town Compost, an area recycling company, and about 12 other various businesses, students monitored the amount of compostable food that went unused and ended up in landfills.

Students discovered Charlotte Douglas International Airport wastes 1,000 pounds of food every month. Students also collected data about food waste in their school, which led them to discover that only 19 percent of their cafeteria food was diverted from the landfill.

Those results led a composting and recycling drive during lunchtime and reduced the school’s food waste by 58 percent.

The activity is the second phase of a three-part annual challenge by MIT experts based on STEAM subjects and the scientific method.

“I am delighted to see the MIT STEAM Challenge move into its second phase of operations. The new challenge being posted to Nord Anglia (an organization with 43 international schools, including British International School of Charlotte) students will cultivate skills in data collection and analysis that are at the heart of effective problem solving in many areas of life and work,” said John Durant, director of MIT Museum. “We look forward to working closely with Nord Anglia teachers and students over the coming months.”

The first part of the challenge encouraged students’ to think critically and follow their curiosity. In the final stage of the challenge, students will design and build solutions to present to local businesses on ways to reduce food waste.

This challenge is part of a wider collaboration between MIT and 13 Nord Anglia Education schools that incorporate STEAM in their curriculum. The collaboration seeks to reflect MIT’s philosophy of “mind and hand,” which calls for a practical approach to problem solving.

Contact Kipp Parish at kipp.parrish@bischar lotte.org for more information.