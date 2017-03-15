Brightwood College to host Spring Fling

CHARLOTTE – Brightwood College will host a Spring Fling, allowing attendees to explore its programs.

“It is always a treat when we get to host the community, current and prospective students and their families at our campus,” Campus President Tenika Glenn said. “We look forward to celebrating the upcoming spring season together with such a festive occasion.”

The free event takes place Wednesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 6070 E. Independence Blvd.

The event includes food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, an Easter egg hunt relay, face painting and a gold coin toss. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities, campus tours, health screenings, blood pressure checks and stick room demonstrations.

Call 704-567-3700 for details.