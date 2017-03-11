Education Briefs: March 10

South Charlotte Middle welcomes prospective families

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Middle School will host events throughout March to provide necessary information about the school to both students and parents.

The parent night meetings will offer families registration information, including course descriptions, honors placement and single-gender placement.

All events start at 6:30 p.m. and are as follows:

• Rising Seventh Grade Parent Night: Thursday, March 16

• Rising Eighth Grade Parent Night: Tuesday, March 21

Contact Brooke Morgan at brookeb.mor gan@cms.k12.nc.us or visit schools.cms.k12.nc.us/southcharlotteMS for more information.

Country Day earns honors at Model UN conference

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Country Day School’s Middle School Model United Nations team earned honors at its latest conference.

Team members Mary Hayes, Owen Yuhas, Hannah Baumgartner, Emma Taylor, Ryan Kochan, Addison Hyde, May McDonnell, Ryder Cone, Janae-Rose Fageyinbo, Jackson Smith, Alex Price, Dhruv Khurjekar, Celeste Denny and Jack Puchalski have studied world geography to participate in the conference and serve as delegates.

Jack was selected as the “Best Delegate” and presenting the best paper during the conference.

“The seventh grade world geography curriculum focuses on helping our students understand the multiple layers of our world, and we have a special feature of having so many contacts in the Charlotte and Country Day community working with our seventh grade students,” Head of Middle School Warren Sepkowitz said.

World geography teachers Kelly Zander and Jessica Demeter helped students extend their horizons and better understanding of their world.

In a couple of weeks, the Paths to Peace group will fly to Paris to compete in a Model United Nations Conference against other like-minded schools from around the world, a trip lead by David Lynn, director of international studies, and Megan Fink, co-sponsor of our Model UN team.

Clark wins national award

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ann Clark earned Communities In Schools’ “All In For Students Award” for helping to improve graduation rates and making an impact for local students.

CIS, a dropout prevention organization, honors individuals who “go all in” for students to empower them to stay in school and go on to brighter futures.

Under Clark’s leadership, Charlotte is often in the top tier of urban education rankings, and the school district is nationally recognized as a leader in academic achievement and instructional programs.

CMS teachers lead CTI seminars

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte teachers were selected for the Charlotte Teachers Institute’s teacher leadership team for 2017.

CTI is an educational partnership among CMS, Davidson College and UNC Charlotte, where teachers engage in long-term seminars focused on a wide variety of content areas from science and math to literacy, art and identity.

Deb Semmler, physics teacher at East Mecklenburg High School; Janet Raybon, science teacher at Myers Park High School; Connie Wood, biology teacher at East Meck; Pam Shembo, fifth-grade teacher at E.E. Waddell Language Academy; and Julie Ruziska Tiddy, science teacher at Carmel Middle School, were selected for the institute’s steering committee.

Visit scott.gartlan@charlotteteachers.org for more information.

Catholic students wins German award for exam performance

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School sophomore Lauren Hill earned the Gold Medal special recognition on the Presidential Honor Roll by the American Association of Teachers of German for her results on the 2017 National German Exam for High School Students.

She placed in the 94th percentile on the Level 2 2017 exam, which was taken by more than 26,000 students this year.

Lauren has the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany this summer.

“She is exceptionally bright with a natural ability to learn quickly,” said her teacher, Linda Horvath. “ She puts 100 percent into her studies, is a classroom leader and is well respected