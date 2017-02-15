Scholarships available for high schoolers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-area Simon centers are offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors, who are college bound.

Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is now looking for qualified applicants who live near Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills and SouthPark.

Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon, Mills, or Premium Outlets centers. The application period has begun and ends on March 1.

Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. An “Award of Excellence” will be given to the top candidate from among the scholarship applicants that represent the nationwide Premium Outlets locations. Winners will have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).

The Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.2 million to 300 students nationwide in 2016.

“The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with the Charlotte-area Simon centers to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO.

Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.