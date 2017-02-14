Salvation Army to host self-esteem workshops

Sixty percent of girls avoid participating in fundamental life activities because of concern about the way they look.

This statistic inspired a new partnership with Unilever and Dove to team up with the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs to provide workshops and activities to help young girls embrace their unique beauty.

The Unilever Foundation and Dove brand have awarded a $7,500 grant to the local Clubs to fund the SMART Girls program.

SMART Moves program, SMART Girls is a health, fitness, education and self-esteem enhancement program for girls 8 to 17 years old. The program is designed to encourage healthy attitudes and lifestyles that will enable young girls to develop to their full potential.

“Unilever’s commitment to the SMART Girls program will strengthen young girls in our Clubs, empowering them to become confident and have a positive impact on their community,” said Marty Clary, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

