Rama Road teacher becomes STEM Superstar

CHARLOTTE – Peter Panico, a science teacher at Rama Road Elementary, was chosen as a STEM Superstar by local business Synergy 5.

Panico will receive a $500 cash prize, a testimonial video and tickets to Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Hounds games

Peter’s willingness to open up and share his teaching methods with other teachers in CMS is a key ingredient for our success. It’s had a significant impact on teacher practice and student achievement in elementary science,” said Elementary Science Specialist Wayne Fisher, who nominated Panico for the award.

Duke Energy sponsors the STEM Superstars program.