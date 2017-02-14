Rama Road teacher becomes STEM Superstar

CHARLOTTE – Peter Panico, a science teacher at Rama Road Elementary, was chosen as a STEM Superstar by local business Synergy 5.
Panico will receive a $500 cash prize, a testimonial video and tickets to Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Hounds games
Peter’s willingness to open up and share his teaching methods with other teachers in CMS is a key ingredient for our success. It’s had a significant impact on teacher practice and student achievement in elementary science,” said Elementary Science Specialist Wayne Fisher, who nominated Panico for the award.
Duke Energy sponsors the STEM Superstars program.
Leave a Reply