North Carolina teachers could see pay increases

CHARLOTTE – Teachers and state employees across the state could see a significant pay increase in the next two years from a new policy coming from the governor.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced, surrounded by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers Feb. 20, an $813-million, two-year teacher pay plan that will raise average teacher salaries more than 5 percent this upcoming year and another 5 percent the year after.

Cooper predicts his pay plan is projected to push the state to first in the Southeast for teacher pay in three years and to the national average in five.

The biggest component of all: His plan won’t raise taxes, but will be funded corporate tax giveaways.

This initiative will be placed in the governor’s budget, which will be released in the coming weeks. He plans to integrate both years’ plans into his final budget. That budget will go to the Senate and the General Assembly will create the final budget.

Cooper said the pay increases could range from at least 3 percent to around 6 or 7 percent, and uncertified state employees will receive a pay increase within a state employee pay plan. The employee pay plan will be released in the new budget.

The governor’s plan also will include an annual $150 stipend to teachers to help offset out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies.

Cooper sees the plan not only as an investment in state teachers, but the state’s economy and children and grandchildren’s futures.

“Education is a part of North Carolina’s legacy; it’s in our DNA. It is who we as North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “If we come together now to get back on track, we can and we will reclaim that legacy.”

Gov. Cooper’s Teacher Pay Plan

What is it?

The $813-million, two-year plan will raise average teacher salaries more than 5 percent this upcoming year and another 5 percent the year after. The pay increases will encompass both new and veteran teachers and seeks to make the state first in the Southeast for teacher pay in three years and to the national average in five.

How much is this going to cost me?

The pay increase does not include a tax increase and will pull funds from corporate tax giveaways.

Now, what?

Gov. Cooper will reveal his recommended budget in the next few weeks. The General Assembly will review his budget and both the state Senate and state House of Representatives will produce their own suggestions. House and Senate Appropriation conferees will negotiate joint conference budget report. The General Assembly will then pass the budget.