Heart Math Tutoring wins grants from Belk Foundation, Faison Enterprises

CHARLOTTE – The Belk Foundation has made a two-year commitment of $40,000 per year, and Faison Enterprises has awarded $30,000 to Heart Math Tutoring.

The nonprofit helps students in high-poverty elementary schools develop math skills and confidence.

The grants are at the “school sponsorship” level, each providing tutoring from September to May to over 50 students who are performing below grade level in elementary math.

This is the fourth year of Heart’s partnership with The Belk Foundation and the first grant award from Faison Enterprises. Funding supports an on-site coordinator, tutoring supplies, volunteer recruitment, assessments and data analysis.

“Hundreds of students who are falling behind will build skills and confidence at an accelerated pace because of these partnerships,” said Emily Elliott, executive director of Heart Math Tutoring.