Education Briefs: Feb. 10

Rama Road gets active

CHARLOTTE – Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools – including Rama Road Elementary School – won honorable mentions from Let’s Move Active Schools, a national initiative to increase students’ physical activity.

Rama Road was recognized for having “outstanding physical education activity and practices” and earned $250 for the school.

CMS hires Montessori principal

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved the appointment of Melanie Francis as principal at Park Road Montessori.

Francis has been working as assistant principal at Highland Mill Montessori since 2016.

She held assistant principal positions at Chantilly Montessori and Carmel Middle.

She was a special education teacher at Carmel Middle and at Madison County Schools.

Myers Park freshman honored nationally for volunteer work

RALEIGH – A freshman at Myers Park High School was among six Distinguished Finalists in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for her work with refugees.

Tina Y, 14, has volunteered for the past five years providing support to refugee assistance efforts as a way of giving back to the agencies that helped her and her family when they came to the U.S. from Vietnam when she was 3 years old.

Tina regularly volunteers with a Wednesday refugee help center by watching children and distributing fresh vegetables. She also lends a hand with special events and has served as a “refugee spokesperson” for media opportunities.

Tina received an engraved bronze medallion.

Tutoring charity wins grants

CHARLOTTE – Heart Math Tutoring received a $30,000 grant from Faison Enterprises and a two-year commitment of $40,000 per year from The Belk Foundation.

The nonprofit helps students in high-poverty elementary schools develop math skills and confidence.

The grants are at the “school sponsorship” level, each providing tutoring from September to May to over 50 students who are performing below grade level in elementary math.

Funding supports an on-site coordinator, tutoring supplies, volunteer recruitment, assessments and data analysis.

“Hundreds of students who are falling behind will build skills and confidence at an accelerated pace because of these partnerships,” said Emily Elliott, executive director of Heart Math Tutoring.

Covenant Day students win regional art awards

MATTHEWS – Multiple Covenant Day School students took home top awards from the Mid-Carolina Scholastic Art Awards.

Five students took home Gold Key awards, the highest level honor, including senior Elizabeth Ashley for her portfolio “Voice for the Voiceless”; MegScott Franklin for fashion; Tatum Goodling for design; Evie Griffin for drawing and illustration; and Will Knight for ceramics and glass.

Silver Key awards winners include: Leak Ertel for mixed media; Georgia Kibler for sculpture; Ryan Ricketson for drawing and illustration; and SarahKate Stricker for painting.

Gold Key and 3D Silver Key artwork will be exhibited at Spirit Square and 2D Silver Key artwork will be on display at the Mint Museum – Randolph from Feb. 4 to 22.

Give input on student assignment Feb. 13

CHARLOTTE – If you missed any of the community engagement sessions to inform Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about its student assignment plan, it’s not too late.

CMS will hold its last engagement session at West Charlotte High School, located at 2219 Senior Drive in Charlotte, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The sessions are intended to gain input on how best to evaluate current boundaries and feeder patterns. No specific maps or boundary changes will be discussed at these sessions.

“Student assignment is one part of the district’s larger strategy to maximize teaching and learning in every school,” Superintendent Ann Clark said.

CPCC to offer new programs

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will offer two, new academic programs in emergency management and business analytics in fall 2017.

The associate degree program in emergency management will be offered online with credit-transfer agreements with Fayetteville State and Western Carolina universities. The program will give aspiring emergency managers the knowledge to plan for critical incidents and disaster situations and mitigate hazardous conditions.

The new certificate program in business analytics will be offered as part of CPCC’s associate degree program in business administration.

Visit www.cpcc.edu/ or call 704-330-2722 for details.