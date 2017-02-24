Country Day will host day of giving back

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Country Day School will culminate 75 years of a culture of service with a special event Feb. 25 that will invite the community to give back.

The school will host Service Saturday, which seeks to bring the community together to perform some form of service, a key component to the 75th anniversary celebration, according to Susan Hamil, CCDS teacher and school service leader.

The idea was born out of the school’s desire to coincide its anniversary with its culture and mission.

“Instead of a big party or dinner or something fancy, we decided to have a celebration of service,” said Mary Tabor Engel, co-chair of the 75th anniversary committee.

The school wanted to provide opportunities for the school community to choose which service they wished to serve. Hamil said students, faculty and alumni have organically created ideas for service.

Engel said the committee wanted to encourage individuals to create opportunities that most appealed to them rather than being told where to serve.

“The theme is service,” she said. “The motivator is that it be meaningful to them or the community.”

Beds For Kids, a Charlotte nonprofit devoted to transitioning homeless families into permanent housing, will be on Country Day’s campus. Community members can drop off items, such as gently used furniture and mattress, provide blanket kits to families and learn more about the organization. Families also can schedule a pick-up time for Beds 4 Kids to gather larger items.

“It’s amazing organization because it is an organization that anybody in our community of any age can relate to,” Hamil said.

In honor of the school’s 75th anniversary, Country Day will support 75 local families for the nonprofit.

To date, the community has raised more than $11,000 for the organization through activities such as the Middle School Walk of Hope, advisory snack sales and donations made at the Holiday Breakfast. The community also has donated hundreds of books and handmade blankets.

“The whole Country Day community has come together to support the Beds for Kids mission in so many ways,” said Kevin Warren, of Beds for Kids. “Whether it’s a second-grader’s note about helping children in Charlotte without beds, or parents realizing how to use their resources to encourage others locally. The life lessons CCDS is teaching their students with Beds for Kids is making a big difference in our community.”

Service has always been a part of Country Day’s culture, including hosting the Special Olympics Mecklenburg County Spring Games for more than 30 years, mentoring Rama Road Elementary students as a Big Brother/Big Sister and holding a lunch for the homeless before Holiday Break.

“Nothing is more touching than watching a child that wants to help others and that’s going to be a part of their mindset when they grow up,” Hamil said.

The school normalizes helping others and integrates service into students’ lives. Students groups have built multiple partnerships with organizations in the community to give back.

“I think children need to know it’s important to help the world get better and it’s important to help others,” Hamil said. “The more we help everyone, the better we become, they better they become (and) the better the world becomes.”

Engel, who has two current CCDS students, said she feels service is a critical part to building and fostering community.

“Service is the most important thing humans can do for each other. It’s the gift that we can give to each other,” she said. “It’s the act of community to (serve) our community and each other.”

Engel hopes Saturday’s event serves as a way to “energize” the school community and hopes to make the event a future tradition.

Country Day encourages the greater community to participate in the initiative and can find ways to give back at www.charlottecountryday.org/page.cfm?p=1208.