Country Day students learn real-world uses for engineering

Charlotte Country Day School seventh-graders are finding real-world solutions that could help individuals with disabilities.

Students created therapeutic game ideas, such as a virtual reality mat that increases balance, a matching game that builds hand strength and coordination and a ball toss game that improves posture, as part of a four-week unit on engineering design and development.

“The challenge was to design a toy that a rehabilitation therapist could use for children with cerebral palsy, but that also had universal appeal for everyone to play and have fun,” said Michele Rosen, middle school educational technologist.

She, along with Director Of Studies Tameka Woodard and science teachers Janice Palmer, Michael Rinehart and David Sanders, modified a semester-long curriculum from Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit that provides “teachers with the training, resources and support they need to engage students in real-world learning.”

As a class, the students designed an ankle brace to go through the engineering design and development steps together. They then broke out into groups of three and four and were assigned a specific symptom to solve for, such as balance, fine motor skills or neck strength.

Over the course of the project, the students followed the same steps a professional design engineer would. After researching the needs of cerebral palsy therapy patients, they began with a decision matrix to filter their ideas and make a group decision on the best approach. They designed a thumbnail sketch, built a prototype, tested their game and made modifications as needed.

Students did run into some challenges, but after four weeks, they presented their design to the class by demonstrating their prototype.

“As much as this project was about solving a real-world problem, it was also about learning how to work together—to collaborate, to solve problems, to identify strengths, to multi-task, to manage their collective time, and so forth,” Palmer said. “Through the process of developing team norms, students must collaborate at adult-like levels, just as adults to in their workplace. They are learning how to complete self-assigned work.”

She added students also were tasked to create group norms for their teams, which helped them mock a real-world workspace.

“The students are all really excited about and proud of their designs,” Palmer said. “I’m excited about the fact that they will carry the teamwork skills they learned in science into future projects, such as Global Village later this year.”