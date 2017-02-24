CMS unveils new transfer option

South Charlotte schools could welcome students from low-performing schools next fall as a result of the new student assignment plan.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools listed 11 home schools, including seven in south Charlotte that will serve as alternatives for students who opt to leave six chronically low-performing schools.

Five middle schools, including Alexander Graham, Carmel, South Charlotte, Crestdale and Mint Hill, and six elementary schools, including Barnette, Endhaven, Long Creek, McAlpine, Mountain Island Lake and Pineville, will offer seats to students who apply to leave six schools that were on the state’s low-performing list for the last three years. The low-performing list refers to schools that have chronically received D or F scores on state performance grades.

The opt-out schools in south Charlotte include McClintock and Sedgefield middle schools and Sterling Elementary.

Students of low-performing schools could choose another home school as long as it has seats available, as well as three magnet school options, as part of the first round of the school options lottery. This change comes from details of CMS’s new student assignment plan.

The opt-out system was discussed at a policy committee earlier this week.

CMS also is considering changes in home school boundaries, which would start as early as 2018-19. Those options will be presented soon, with a vote scheduled for June.

Board members said many schools with low test scores aren’t on the opt-out list, but haven’t met the state’s definition of persistently low-performing.

At-large member Ericka Ellis-Stewart mentioned earlier this month that some students’ feeder patterns feed into continuously low-performing schools; a child would feed into a low-performing middle school from a low-performing elementary school and then a low-performing high school from middle.

Board members discussed offering transfers on a case-by-case basis for any student assigned to a D or F school.

Members also reviewed a list of 24 schools that will be closed for reassignment requests for 2017-18, due to overcrowding and site constraints.

Many south Charlotte schools were on the list including, Myers Park, Ardrey Kell and South Meck high schools, Community House Middle School and Eastover, Ballantyne, Elon Park, Elizabeth Lane, Providence Spring and Selwyn elementary schools.

Alexander Graham also is on the list, stating it had “site constraints that restrict the placement of additional mobiles.” However, the school is set to receive opt-out students.

Scott McCully, student placement director, said the school’s location made it a viable option, even though seats will be limited.