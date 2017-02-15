CMS named to AP honor roll

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been named to the College Board’s seventh annual AP District Honor Roll for the first time.

The award is given to districts, which are successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for Advanced Placement courses.

Districts provided three years of data from the Advanced Placement coursework, which includes 37 AP exams, to qualify. Then, districts had to show that the number of students taking AP courses increased while the number of students earning a 3 or higher on AP exam remained steady or increased to make the honor roll.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has a longstanding commitment to increasing access to Advanced Placement courses by all students,” said Superintendent Ann Clark. “This inclusion in the College Board’s Honor Roll reflects years of efforts in our schools to motivate and challenge our students to achieve at the highest levels.”

CMS was one of only 433 districts nationwide – and the only large district in North Carolina – to qualify. This was the first time CMS earned the designation. Four smaller districts in North Carolina were also recognized: Clinton City and Columbus, Duplin and Wilson counties.

Districts had to document three years of AP data (2014-2016) that showed at least 4 percent increase in participation for large districts, 6 percent in medium districts and 11 percent in small ones.

The data also had to show the percentage of exams taken by black, Hispanic and Native American had remained steady or increased, and that the percentage of students earning a score of 3 or higher on the AP exams either remained steady or increased.

The CMS data showed the number of exams taken increased for black, Hispanic, white and Asian students, but declined for American Indian/Alaskan native students. Scores increased for all five subgroups of students, with the largest increase in scores for American Indian/Alaska native students. The district’s Equity and Excellence score, calculated by the College Board, rose seven-tenths of a point over the three year period, with 944 more students taking AP exams, 1,217 more exams taken and a 3.4 percent increase in the pass rate.

“Congratulations to all the teachers and administrators in this district who have worked so tirelessly to both expand access to AP and also to help students succeed on the AP exams,” said Trevor Packer, the College Board’s head of AP and Instruction. “These teachers and administrators are delivering real opportunity in their schools and classrooms, and students are rising to the challenge.”