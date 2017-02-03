CMS has yet to define equity

As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools pushes through with its student assignment plan, a question lingers: How will the district define equity?

Data shows children who attend schools in high concentrations of poverty don’t perform as well as their higher income counterparts and often don’t even hit state proficiency standards.

The school board seeks to alleviate that cause, but it hasn’t determined what equity would look like in Mecklenburg County and at what threshold would define equity in CMS.

The board delved into answering those questions and sparked a conversation about what path CMS should take toward creating equity. The discussion was partially inspired by CMS’s last accreditation visit by AdvancED, which criticized the district for not having a consistent definition of equity.

Brian Perkins, of Columbia University, moderated a conversation around the subject on Jan. 24, in which board members discussed “For Each and Every Child,” a 2013 report from the U.S. Department of Education and The Equity and Excellence Commission.

“For Each and Every Child” discusses the disparities between socioeconomic levels and the impact it has on the nation’s economy.

Chair Mary McCray was taken with the economic impact proficiency for students of color could have on the economy.

“If Hispanic and African-American student performance grew to be comparable to white performance and remained there over the next 80 years, the historical evidence indicates that the impact would be staggering—adding some $50 trillion (in present value terms) to our economy,” the report read.

McCray also felt strongly about the report’s take on reaching ELL and EC students.

BOE member Thelma Byers-Bailey agreed that CMS doesn’t serve the Latino community effectively or special needs students to “move to a point where they can be self-sufficient.”

Other board members, including Ericka Ellis-Stewart, pointed out how proficiency and quality of education are critical to move the needle. Data demonstrates CMS students who are of color, live in poor situations or have behavioral issues are the least likely to be proficient.

Board members suggested ensuring the district attracts quality teachers and administrators and placing those individuals in high-need schools. But many of those teachers become burnt out.

CMS doesn’t mandate teacher assignment. Ellis-Stewart said it might be worth discussing.

School climate and culture also come into play with teacher retention in suburban schools.

District 1 member Rhonda Lennon said she’s heard teachers from her district leave for charter schools because of culture and leadership.

Byers-Bailey worried about board setting standards for school culture, as she felt the policy she would receive pushback from schools in her district, as the board would seem to be “controlling” the school house.

What can be done?

CMS can only affect so much of the big picture, as some students don’t always come to schools prepared to learn, which could lead to partnering with other organizations.

Ellis-Stewart and Eric Davis said they wanted to see CMS establish a goal to decreasing high concentrations of poverty – as in set specific numerical goals.

Board members discussed that they believe they’ve already taken steps toward providing equity through the student assignment plan and its capital plans. However, they still have a long way to go because despite adding equity to their plans, they still haven’t laid out what it means and how to identify it.

McCray said the plan doesn’t go so far to address the district’s needs because there are only so many new magnet seats available and the majority of high-need students will still remain at the school.

“Those students that aren’t able to get in programs are going to be left,” she said. “They’re still going to rely on us to do better and (change) their outcomes in schools where they are left. That is the larger task because the numbers are much greater.”

The board plans to continue the conversation March 14 with Perkins, who hopes to discuss actionable items the board can do to take steps toward equity in the district and defining it.