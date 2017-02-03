CMS boundary talks move forward looking for public feedback

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education moved forward with the next portion of the student assignment plan last week, despite many board members saying they felt rushed.

District staff requested the board help them narrow down what criteria could potentially be used to determine how staff draws school boundary lines.

“The defining question is how can CMS leverage boundaries and high school feeder patterns to achieve the board’s goals?” said Akeshia Craven-Howell, assistant superintendent of school options.

The district ultimately wants to know what benchmarks the board wants them to use when deciding on a boundary and how to weigh each priority based on the district’s goals.

Some board members wondered why they needed to lay out measures for staff, as they’ve already established their desired goals in the board’s guiding principles and in its student assignment policy, which were approved last year.

“The goals alone don’t give significant guidance to make new boundaries,” said Superintendent Ann Clark. “It’s how the board want to think about those. What’s the most important thing?”

Clark said she could already think of scenarios in which the board’s goals in the guiding principles would counteract one another and staff would need guidance of how to weigh one over another.

Craven-Howell wanted to hear from the board what specific criteria they felt was important and then would take that criteria to the community engagement sessions to receive feedback.

District staff already took the pulse of various principals and school leadership teams, which had similar views of top considerations CMS should make when reviewing boundaries and feeder patterns, including socioeconomic diversity, proximity while keeping neighborhoods together, school utilization with a focus on overcrowding, academic achievement and feeder pattern alignment. The 2016 community survey revealed the public feels student assignment boundaries are the most important for the board to address to increase academic outcomes and opportunities.

Board members felt the same, ultimately naming topics, such as anticipated poverty for the attendance area, anticipated concentration of students with high school or are ELL, capacity utilization, feeder patterns and travel distance, among others.

The board also wants to hear from the public about K-8 schools, which are mostly in District 2. Staff hopes to hear about how families feel about K-8 schools and whether they should continue.

The board wants to see how boundary changes can help break up high concentrations of poverty. At-large member Ericka Ellis-Stewart said she worried making boundary changes wouldn’t make much of an impact in helping reach high-need students.

“It’s really about making sure all our kids have the opportunity to go to a great school,” Ellis-Stewart said. “Boundaries don’t make a school a different school. I don’t know if it’s accomplishing what you think it is.”

She and District 5’s Eric Davis want to see CMS create a specific numeric goal to eliminate the number of schools with high concentrations of poverty.

District 1 member Rhonda Lennon said placing socioeconomic status distribution as the primary goal would cause unrest, as she believed that could cause “unintended benefits.” She explained if the boundaries were split equally amongst socioeconomic groups the boundaries would be irregularly drawn based on the community’s economic distribution and students might not be going to schools in close proximity.

Staff said the lines wouldn’t be dramatically redrawn, but could include moving a line over that currently border areas of varying socioeconomic status. Craven-Howell said when they looked at block groups for the plan earlier, they realized some high-income districts are adjacent to low-income.

Ellis-Stewart has a history of pushing for an answer to how CMS will address the needs of its most needy children through equitable access to quality education and she wants an answer soon.

District 6’s Paul Bailey said he agrees the board needs to push forward with this goal, but doesn’t see equity being accomplished for up to 10 to 20 years.

Ellis-Stewart said today’s CMS students can’t wait 10 to 20 years, as it will be another generation by that point. She feels there is a sense of urgency around this issue.

Davis wants to challenge the community to aid in alleviating the consequences of poverty.

“Stop criticizing the public school system and make it work.”

Community Engagement Sessions

All sessions will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will include group discussions and opportunities for individual feedback. Families should attend a session at the high school in their feeder pattern, but can attend any of the sessions if schedule allows.