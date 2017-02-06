Charlotte Prep to host Charlotte historian talk

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Preparatory School will host an evening with Dr. Tom Hanchett, an author, community historian and Charlottean of the Year, on Feb. 23.

The “Charlotte Observer” columnist and former Levine Museum of the New South historian is considered a “leading authority” on urban history and Southern culture. His presentation will cover the history of education in Charlotte.

The program will begin with light refreshments at 6 p.m. followed by Hanchett’s presentation at 6:30 p.m. Childcare will be provided for Charlotte Prep families.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP for the event here.