Charlotte Prep names head of middle school

CHARLOTTE – Evan Kurtz will become Charlotte Preparatory School’s next head of middle school.

Kurtz starts July 5 after being chosen from more than 50 candidates during a national search.

“Evan is a natural leader with a track record of building educational communities that engage and support enthusiastic learners and their teachers,” Head of School Blair Fisher said. “He is eager to join a K­8 learning environment, which he firmly believes is best for students.”

Kurtz said Charlotte Prep’s welcoming community and educational vision were a perfect match for him.

“As an educator who strives to foster healthy communities, I wholeheartedly believe that people come first,” Kurtz said. “That is what Charlotte Prep is all about. It’s evident that teachers, students and parents nurture a supportive community.”

Kurtz has been in education for 19 years. Since 2002, Kurtz has served at Sewickley Academy in Pittsburgh, where he is interim head of middle school.