Charlotte Prep names head of middle school

CHARLOTTE – Evan Kurtz will become Charlotte Preparatory School’s next head of middle school.
Kurtz starts July 5 after being chosen from more than 50 candidates during a national search.
“Evan is a natural leader with a track record of building educational communities that engage and support enthusiastic learners and their teachers,” Head of School Blair Fisher said. “He is eager to join a K8 learning environment, which he firmly believes is best for students.”
Kurtz said Charlotte Prep’s welcoming community and educational vision were a perfect match for him.
“As an educator who strives to foster healthy communities, I wholeheartedly believe that people come first,” Kurtz said. “That is what Charlotte Prep is all about. It’s evident that teachers, students and parents nurture a supportive community.”
Kurtz has been in education for 19 years. Since 2002, Kurtz has served at Sewickley Academy in Pittsburgh, where he is interim head of middle school.
Leave a Reply