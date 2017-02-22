Charlotte Prep hosts Montessori open house

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Preparatory School will host an open house for families seeking to explore educational opportunities for children 2 to 5 years old.

The open house focuses on its Montessori Early School. It starts at 9:30 a.m. April 6 in the gymnasium.

Visiting families will meet the head of Early School and learn about the difference a Montessori foundation can make for the preschool child. Parents will also observe classrooms in action and tour the campus. Parents can RSVP at www.charlotteprep.org/admissions/visit.cfm.

Beginning in August, the school will offer a new Montessori kindergarten option for interested families, while its Lower School will continue to offer a traditional kindergarten program.