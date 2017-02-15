Charlotte Catholic earns art awards

CHARLOTTE – Seven Charlotte Catholic High School students earned Gold Key Awards – the highest honor – at the 2017 Mid-Carolina Scholastic Art Awards.

The Gold Key art, photography, and printmaking of CCHS students Perris Bowling, Rachel Bruno, Bella Garner, Mallory Gruender, Maddie Kern, Kelley Rossitch and Emily Titman soon will be on display in Spirit Square in downtown Charlotte. These students will be recognized during the Gold Key Award ceremony at Spirit Square Center for the Arts. Gold Key work also will advance for the National Competition in New York City.

Twenty-one students from Charlotte Catholic earned awards overall.

“With more than 1,800 entries this year, it’s an honor to receive recognition,” said Joann Keane, photography instructor at CCHS.

The Mid-Carolina Region is comprised of Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly, Surry, Union, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties. The region is administered by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Arts Education Department. Public, private, and parochial schools in these counties are eligible to enter the competition.

“We are extremely proud of these talented CCHS students,” said Prinicpal Kurt Telford. “We are so pleased that such a large number of our visual arts students were recognized for their work in a competition of this stature. We’re proud of our instructors as well.”