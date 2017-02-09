Bowling to benefit kids

CHARLOTTE – Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its 2017 Bowl for Kids’ Sake to thank supporters after months of raising awareness and funds.

The event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Ten Park Lanes, located at 1700 Montford Drive.

The organization describes the event as an opportunity for individual or corporate teams to support the economic mobility in a fun, interactive way.

Participants form groups of at least five participants and raise money per team. They celebrate with a huge bowling party, complete with balloon artists, photo booths and raffle prizes.

Last year’s event boasted 500 attendees with corporate team representation from 20 area businesses. Attendees were treated to the antics of sports mascots Hugo the Hornet, Sir Purr and Homer the Dragon.

This year’s goal is even more dramatic: 700 participants and $125,000.

This will support 25 percent more of our children in need in the coming year, according to the organization.

Visit www.BBBSCharlotte.org for more information.