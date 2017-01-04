Discovery Place embraces cultural celebration

Discovery Place will team up with Tower Bridge International Education to bring a celebration of the rich heritage of various Chinese ethnic festivals and folk arts in A Year In China, a exhibit opening Jan. 20.

This walkthrough presentation, which runs through April 24, features multimedia displays, cultural artifacts – such as Nuo Opera masks and Miao costumes, a resource center and interactive object areas that showcase the villages of China and their diverse cultural festivals.

Tower Bridge and Discovery Place also will host a special event, “Chinese New Year – Year of the Rooster,” which will provide a cultural celebration and feature special guests from the Ethnic and Folk Literature and Art Development with the Ministry of Culture in China. The guest will conduct an official Welcome Ceremony.

Chinese artists and exchange students with Tower Bridge will exhibit demonstrations and activities for participants to explore the history and culture of kite making, paper lantern crafting, calligraphy, embroidery and more.

Visit discoveryplace.org for more information.