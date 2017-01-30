CPCC hosts open house for health careers

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will host a open house to give prospective students the opportunity to learn more about its 15 allied health and nursing programs.

The event takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Health Careers Building, Central Campus, 1335 Elizabeth Ave.

They’ll get to tour CPCC’s Health Careers Building, laboratories and classrooms, as well as meet staff and learn about financial aid and student life.

CPCC offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in the following areas: cardiovascular technology, cytotechnology, dental assisting, dental hygiene, health information technology, medical assisting, medical lab technology, nurse aide, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, ophthalmic medical assistant, pharmacy technology, physical therapist assistant, respiratory therapy, speech-language pathology assistant and surgical technology.