Wilcox named incoming CMS superintendent

After five months of searching, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education announced it chose the district’s new superintendent.

Clayton Wilcox, who comes from Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, will serve as the new superintendent, starting July 1, 2017.

He started his career working his way up to superintendent in Pinellas County Schools in Florida. The 61-year-old was superintendent from 2004 to 2008.

The Tampa Bay Times reported some found Wilcox’s candid style “refreshing,” while others saw him as arrogant and said he pushed too hard, too fast.

Wilcox left with three years left on his contract to become senior vice president for education and corporate relations with Scholastic Inc. Three years later, he went back to education, serving as superintendent in Washington County in 2011.

CMS is quite a change from Washington County.

CMS has an operating budget of $1.4 billion – more than five times the size of Washington’s at $262.6 million. CMS also has 147,157 students – the 18th largest school district in the nation – compared to Washington’s approximately 22,500.

Washington board members considered Wilcox a “creative, visionary, innovative superintendent,” according to the Herald Mail Media. During his tenure, he implemented a technology path plan that put iPads in most students’ hands and an online grade book. He also helped start a technical middle college.

Wilcox received a new four-year contract in June by a split 4-3 school board vote.

Some board members said he lost a four-person majority of support on the seven-member school board in November, the Herald Mail Media reported.

The change also will bring him a raise. Wilcox’s base salary in Maryland is $214,283. CMS General Counsel George Battle III said his tentative CMS contract grants him a $280,000 annual salary.

Ann Clark’s base salary is $262,000; lower than former superintendent Heath Morrison’s salary of $288,000.

CMS Board Vice Chair Elyse Dashew said the board appreciated Wilcox’s long track record and the longevity he held at each position, describing him as “genuine” and “warm.” Wilcox also has experience in large, diverse districts, she added.

The public did not meet Wilcox during the finalist process or during the announcement on Dec. 13. Board members said the public would meet him “in the coming weeks,” but did not set a date.

Community members voiced pushback over not allowing the public to meet the finalists.

CMS Board Chair Mary McCray said the board took the advice of its search firm McPherson & Jacobson not to make the finalist process public.

She said community input was on the forefront of the search, as McPherson & Jacobson conducted 46 focus groups to gain feedback regarding what qualities they desired in the new superintendent.

McCray said McPherson’s report of that feedback was “the guiding document” to how they chose Wilcox.

Board members said after Heath Morrison’s departure they would take more deliberate steps to vet candidates, including traveling to candidates’ current areas. McCray said the board felt a visit wouldn’t provide additional information about candidates, as people typically “tell you the good things” about candidates.

Wilcox wrote a letter to the community, explaining his background and his motivations for wanting to work at CMS.

“I am drawn to Charlotte-Mecklenburg for a number of reasons, first because your core beliefs are my core beliefs – that you and your school board embrace a compelling vision that all students must receive the best education available anywhere,” he wrote in the letter.

Wilcox wrote he shares the vision of the board in multiple capacities and wants to increase literacy, ingrate “smartly deployed” technology and provide pertinent training for teachers.

Clark will continue to serve through June 30, 2017. She will do a lot of heavy lifting, including student assignment work and pushing for a bond referendum.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve on Team CMS for more than three decades,” Clark said. “I am excited to work closely with Clayton Wilcox to ensure an exceedingly well-executed baton handoff of this amazing district and its outstanding students and staff. Our district is eager to welcome the new superintendent, and I look forward to watching the continued success of CMS under his leadership.”