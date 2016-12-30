Music school offers unique course

Ballantyne School of Music is unique for many reasons. But the most important one is its exclusive ability to teach music as a language, said owner Connie Cooper.

BSOM bills itself as the first and only music program in the Carolinas to offer YAMAHA music classes.

The program introduces music fundamentals when hearing capabilities are rapidly developing; creates an understanding of ensembles and group learning; and emphasizes creativity.

The weekly one-hour course consists of classes of up to 12 students and a qualified instructor. Students develop and strengthen ear training by hearing music and repeating it back. They also learn signs and symbols of written music, such as “rest” signs and how much weight to give them. The students are listening and understanding tone, pitch and rhythms, but aren’t necessarily reading music.

The 18-week course are open to children 3 to 7 years old and are not a week-to-week open class. Students must commit to the full semester, which begins Jan. 9.

Cooper explains each student will ultimately receive a role within the class, and when a student misses a class, the class loses a member of its band.

BSOM looks at instruction as a chance for children to explore through gaining an understanding of music and developing patience in the program.

“We want it to be something they like, but (that) also helps them to grow,” Cooper said. “We want to incorporate (music) theory into that growth.”

BSOM also offers other programs, including private music lessons, music summer camps and “Jam Sessions,” a rock band-like group in which students participate in performances and record a music video.

Cooper said music can be an outlet for many children and hopes to make learning fun.

11318 N. Community House Road, suites 302 and 303

980-819-6998

www.ballantyneschoolofmusic.com

BallantyneSOM@gmail.com

YAMAHA Course: $599 plus course materials

Discounts available for YMCA and Ballantyne Corporate Park members