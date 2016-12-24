Boys and girls have been naughty and nice this year.

South Charlotte Weekly is helping kids of all ages deliver their letters to Santa this year. We took a sneak peak at what they’re asking for.

Editor’s Note: All grammatical and spelling errors have not been corrected. All letters are as is.

Dear santa

I wish that I can play socer a little beter I would like a Huver bord for Christmas and I would like my mom to stop doing all that work and relaxs.

Love, Caryna

Dear Santa:

What I wish for Christmas is to get the whole country together and help familys that don’t have Christmas this year. Christmas is not about getting presents. It’s about giving and god’s birthday and praying for the sick people. Some kids don’t have Christmas because their parents don’t have money. I think its not fair for them to not have Christmas. I now god made us diffent but I still want them to have Christmas. PS I want a eletric dirtbike for Christmas.

by: Devon

Dear Santa,

Christmas is a time of happiness. This Year there are going to be a lot of changes with the President. Some people will be upset and some will be happy. Can you make this Christmas a happy one for all the country. We are a country, we are supposed to work together not fight. We are supposed to love not hate. Every one should be happy on Christmas. Keep in Your mind this Christmas and the rest of the year, that we are a country. Merry Christmas.

Sincerly,

Margaret

PS: Santa I would really like a drone for Christmas. JK you rock Santa.

Dear santa

I wish for ten toys please get the right ones.

Love Azyran

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you have the best Christmas ever! My favrite holiday is chirsmas

P.S. how do you get to every house in one night?

Sincerely,

Reagan

Dear Santa claws

Santa for Christmas I want a happy family and a lot of Amarican girl stuff but I really want to see you and give you a present you are also very good and care about oters I sometimes have a hard time doing that. to me you are magecail and some people say you arn’t but were would all those cookies go we even make raindeer food and it goes! I think your awesome and amazing but one question how many elfs to you have? oh and here is one more question how many presents do you make a year? well keep working.

Sincerely

Rae

Dear Santa,

Christmas seems to have become a selfish holiday. I think this Christmas we should get back to what Christmas should really be about and not just think about ourselves. Most people don’t take the time to think about all the people in the world suffering who can’t even afford any presents. So this Christmas I think we should all try to help others.

This Christmas instead of giving me a bunch of presents, I would like you to take all (well, maybe not all) the presents you were going to give me and instead give them to someone who needs it more than me. I hope that other kids will follow my lead and do the same so everyone can have a great Christmas.

Thanks Santa, it would be great if you could try to make that happen. Please tell the other kids what I’m trying to do and spread the word. Thanks for all you do! Have a safe flight this weekend.

Yours truly,

Ben

P.S. My little sister is not on board with my plan. She still wants her presents.

Dear santa claus

for Christmas can you give me 2,0000 peses of candy and 2,0000 dollers and medum sise stuff animals and star wars legos.

Garry

Dear Santa Claws,

For Christmas I want to have a diary that has a passcode to open it and has a marker that can change different colors when I want it to, or can I have the Air Hogs Star Wars X-wing vs Death Star?

From

Ava

Dear Sant Clause

I wish I could give you a present. I really have allways whanted to get all stars the shore. I really whant them in black and high tops. Hope you are haveing a good time in the north pole. I also whant more athletic clothes because I love sports. I am whantening the story of santa clause. I am hoping I am not on the naughtier list. I hope im on the nice list. If I make mastaks I forgive that your elfs are working hard wright now I know I know more about you because of whanting the starry of santa claus. you are the niced person in the warld. you love cookies. I love making you cookies. I wish I could see you in real life. Keep making these elfs working. do you have any friends? is it true you started you living in the place we live in?

truly love,

Ashton

Dear Santa

I hope you have fun delevering presents

PS Have fun eating cookies and merry cristmast

From clark

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like for everyone to take extra good care of our community. I would like for everyone to help the people who lost there homes and loved ones during the wildfires in the mountains. I also would like for you to give more toys to kids parents who can afford a present for their child. Please help children who their father/mother is protecting our country won’t be home for Christmas. (I’ve had experience.)

I wouldn’t mind getting some presents but try to give toys to other children. I would like for people to try to recycle more often to help the Earth. I hope everyone could buy a Christmas tree. Please try and get toys for kids who won’t get any for Christmas.

Please just get toys for kids that don’t have any. Try and get people to recycle more often. Also please get people to take care of our community.

Sincerely,

Jason

Dear Santa,

What I want christmas to be like is for everybody to give or help, but have fun. But some people think christmas is about getting gifts but it is about giving. And people who don’t have stuff like clothing or food or water for people to give them something at least. And it is Jesus birthday.

That’s why we celebrate christmas.

So I hope you have a great christmas with family and friends. Also if you give and give a gift be grateful because some people don’t get a gift.

P.S. I want a 50 (mini motorcycle) for christmas.

Sincerely,

Ty

Dear Santa Claus

Did you get my note me my dad and my sister are making good cookies this year and come good carottits to for your raindeer and I would like a soccer goal to thanks. and merry Christmas.

most loving

Elliott

Dear Santa,

When Christmas comes around most people think about getting, instead of giving.

This holiday season I will be thinking about others.

I want the community to help those who need it. We should provide food and shelter for the homeless. This season the world should solve their problems, so we can live in peace. Christmas is a wonderful time of year that we get to spend with friends and family. We get to celebrate Jesus’s Birthday Day by giving presents to family. Next Christmas I hope more people will think about others before they think about themselves.

Sincerely,

Robyn

I’ve been told that Christmas was about family and the birthday of our lord and savior Jesus Christ. So let me tell you what I want for Christmas. I want everyone from black,white,hispanic,native,asian,korean,all of them, in one spot to laugh,cry,sing,hate, feel all those emotions that we keep bottled up, and let them go. Some of us will bond a personal relationships with others, and be remembered because if we truly, let ourselves be ourselves, than we can truly be accepted and ask for 3 more minutes with each other.

I would also like a new skateboard.

Sincerely, Anthony

Dear Santa

What I want for Christmas this year is to make my community a better place. I think it would be nice if we could help make are community a cleaner place. We could organize something where people go out and pick up trash. It would also be nice to have some cool parks too. Oh and I hope that the park has some trash cans.

Sincely, Lillian

P.S. I think I want Legos for Christmas

Dear Santa,

Christmas is about giving not getting and the best presents I could get would be every person in the whole world to have food and a roof above them this Christmas.

There are so many people just in my county that will be spending Christmas cold and hungry I think a great awnser to this problem would be building more homeless shelters that people who don’t have homes could sleep and eat there. I mean realy is it to much to ask? I’m not asking for much.

Sincerly,

Chloe

DEAR: Santa Claus

These are all the thing’s I want for this Christmas.

Colt’s hat with scarf and glove’s.

X-box 360. Lego star wars lego set.

Wii-I legend’s of Zelda. Clemson tiger’s fluffy blacket.

A blue drone. A new romote control truck.

Colt fluffy blacket. A Chocolate pen. A Smore maker

Any lego stuff. PLEASE CAN I HAVE A DOG Santa.

Can I also have an IPAD. also I need anki overdrive and I have an anki overdrive car.

I always need 1,400,600,378 candy lane’s.

I need wii-U donkey kont video game.

Can I please have A BIG nerf gun.

Can I PLEASe have a elf on the shelf

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Sincerely your friend GRADY

Dear Santa Claus

I hope you have grat crismes this year sana. I also hope all of your elf have a good crismes as well. you are qite jenerres to all fu the good littel girs and boy.

Love Emerson

Dear Santa,

this season I wish everyone this Christmas could get a home and could see their family. I also wish everyone could get something for Christmas.

I wish school’s could get more teaching tool’s to make teaching easier for teacher’s. I wish gym’s could get more equipment for a better recess and gym. I wish the library could get more books to check out and read.

I wish everyone can have a job and home. I wish everyone can get a nice Christmas this year and have lot’s of fun this season

Sincerely,

Sophie

Dear, Santa

This year for Christmas I want my old neighbor to not be depressed because she moved away from her family and that she will feel better than she moved and this summer I hope she can come and see her family and not be depressed because her family just got a new little puppy and I hope that she is happy for Christmas. And PS I want you to bring everyone whos traveling to get home safe and sound.

Sincerely, Chloe

Dear, Santa,

I really want for Christmas is for everybody in the world that is homeless to have a roof over there heads and food, toys, coaches, and beds. I want the homeless to enjoy Christmas like we do. Its sad to watch them living on the streets with little food and little stuff to survie. I want homeless people to have a roof over there heads. I want to help the homeless so should you

Merry Christmas

Sincerely

Connor

Dear Santa Claus

I really really want a remote control car for Christmas. Can you buy my mom a coffe maker for the winder when it’s cold and get my brother a Hover board and me a hover board and please get me a new bike dog and lots of candy and toys for Christmas and buy me a fury jacker. Get me a car that can drive.

From Jaylin

Dear Santa Claus

I just wanted to say thank you for going around the wold and recevecing presents. Please say thank you to your elves for makeing all those toys and make shure you don’t eat to many cookies!

Sincerely

Matthew

Dear Santa,

I want you to help people that are poor and can’t afford a house and I want for the community is that everybody gets a present that where nice this year and people that were nice should get a present. I want everybody in the world to get a present so they can have fun with their toys or get new clothes and shoes.

Sincerly,

Arlen

Dear Santa,

I hope you make everyone happy on Christmas so they will spread a good cheer to one another so homeless people won’t have to sleep on the streets They can have a nice house To live in so they can get gifts Just like everyone so even The homeless people can have a great time on Christmas

I don’t want anybody left out for Christmas and I want every family to be Together not Apart and I also hope That you help kids that need to be helped. Also me and my family and my school because They might need help with a math problem but they can find out the answer.

I wish I don’t see anybody fight on Christmas because Christmas is about sharing not getting so you should be thankful for what you get on Christmas because you have time with your family on Christmas.

By: Josiah

Dear Santa,

9.3% (charted) of people in Union County are homless. I hope that they will have a warm place to rest their heads over this holiday season. That those that are less fortunate than us will be blessed so that they might stay well and that if they are under the weather that they might get better soon. I hope that any and every person whether they saw their family last year or not that this year they all get to see someone from family close and far to enemies or eternal frends. This season my one wish is that everyone can come together in peace and harmony.

Sincerly,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like lots of toys to give to people/family’s that don’t have money to even eat. Over the winter break I will give clothing, food, money, or anything they need to have at least one terrific Christmas. I was going to go to tenesse this Christmas but because of the terrible wild fires destroyed my family’s chance to have a very Merry Christmas in tenesse and the family’s in tenesses homes. So if I could visit tenesse this Christmas I would help them. The only thing on my list this Christmas is every year travel to a place and do a good deed in the place I travel every year.

This year for Christmas my family is going to atlanta for Christmas and my dads been there many times and what I’ve heard from my dad is that there’s many homeless people there. So I would like to buy them food, clothes, to provide them a good Christmas. So Santa that’s the only thing on my wish list.

Santa I give you many thanks if, you can help me do a good deed every year. Thank you so much.

p.s. if you get to atlanta before me tell the homeless I’ll be there soon and stay put because I’m coming.

Sincerely, Kyra

Dear, Santa

For this Christmas 2016 I’m very happy and grateful what I’m going to get but no just that, I have some thoughts I want to wish this year for Christmas what I wish for is that everybody, like the whole world can get a present. I like Christmas alot but Christmas is just no about getting presents it’s also about giving presents to other people speacily homeless people who some don’t get presents on Christmas, if my wish does come true it will be a miracle. I hope all the homeless people around the world and other kind people can hopefuly have a great Merry Christmas.

Sincerly,

Ashley

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas I would really LOVE to have a dog. My mom is allergic to dos, but all she has to do is take a pill. I would rather have a dog than have my birthday be every day. Oh, and if I do ever get a dog, I would really like it to be a Cocker Spaniel, if possible.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Sincerely,

Blake Elizabeth

To Santa Claus

Dear Santa Claus and alvs. Crismis is my favrit holoday. And you are sow nise. I wish i was nise.

Love

Mael

Dear Santa,

Before you think this is a Christmas list, it’s not. I don’t want to get, I want to give. Christmas is not about receiving it’s about giving. Not just your family, to people like the homeless, struggling fmailies and people that help the community. We should think about others not just ourselves. That is what Christmas is about, giving not just receiving. So this christmas give to other don’t just think about yourself.

Sincerely,

Trenton

dear Santa

I want a wii flyer for Christmas very much please can you get it for me. I Love You Santa very much i wish you were my friend can you make harry send me a note please my good old pall santa and all your elfs.

From ames

Dear sata clause

for chrismas Star Wars Force awakens Lego set a hexbug geomegs and a golf set and a coloring set

Your Freand

Santiansari

Dear Santa claus

My elf on the shelf came we named him jingle right now he’s on top of the TV screen he has been sneeky, anyway I only want a fue thigns for Christmas

a drone

Jets rollers

Onki over drive

nerf gunds

Wii U

Sencerely Schafer

Dear Santa

All i want for Christmas is our country to stop poor to make the poor people homes that they don’t need to pay for so they can eat and play in that they don’t need to pay for. dosent it suck when you walk or drive by and a poor kid or adult are asking for money or food. It realy sucks to watch that happen to our people in our community its sad. Please help.

Merry Christmas.

From: Tristen