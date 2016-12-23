Education Briefs: Dec. 23

St. Gabe collects food for families in need

CHARLOTTE – St. Gabriel Catholic School students collected food for the Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte’s food pantry last month, just in time for Thanksgiving.

More than 1,200 items were collected and delivered for Charlotte families in need.

“I challenged the students to bring in two items each, and that was definitely accomplished,” Principal Michele Snoke said. “We know it only makes a dent in what’s needed, but we hope many in our area had a happy Thanksgiving because of it.”

Employees of Catholic Charities and St. Gabe’s fifth grade student council loaded all the items into cars and vans before delivery.

“Seeing all of this food we collected for hungry people makes me really proud,” fourth-grader Avery Cooper said. “I hope they loved their Thanksgiving dinner.”

Students grow big cabbages

CHARLOTTE – Area students learned about eating healthy and engaging with nature by participating in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.

Each year, Bonnie Plants trucks more than 1.5 million free oversized Cross cabbage plants to third-grade classrooms across the country.

Students from Endhaven, Greenway Park, Huntingtowne Farms and Lansdowne elementary schools, as well as St. Matthews Catholic School and Charlotte Preparatory School, participated in this program.

“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own,” said Stan Cope, president of Bonnie Plants.

Students win at art showcase

CHARLOTTE – The state finals of the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase and the N.C. Dance Ensemble Competition were held Dec. 3 and south Charlotte schools earned honors.

Jay M. Robinson Middle School earned the top team title overall in the art showcase. Ashley Floyd, of Jay M. Robinson, was the winner in printmaking.

Jay M. Robinson also won awards in the dance ensemble competition. The school took third in jazz/hip-hop large ensemble, second in contemporary/lyrical and second overall.

Myers Park took the top high school spot in the art showcase.

Jeanine Hasty, of Myers Park, won painting and Best in Show at the competition. Annabelle Quarles won printmaking. Sarah Bradley won sculpture.

Bissell gives back to CMS

CHARLOTTE – Bissell donated $25,000 to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to provide seven elementary schools in the 28277 zip code funding for books.

The donation aligns with the North Star Reading Partners Initiative, an effort to work with the community to help nurture literacy.

“We are delighted to contribute to CMS in honor of our tenants and customers in Ballantyne Corporate Park this holiday season,” said Smoky Bissell, chairman of Bissell. “As former educators, Margaret and I understand firsthand that investing in our youth through reading is the number one way we can increase student achievement and build a stronger future for our community.”

Since 2013, Bissell has chosen a charity to support in appreciation of its tenant community in lieu of a traditional holiday gift.

“Students and teachers in the seven schools who will receive new books for their classroom libraries are elated with Bissell’s generous contribution on behalf of the tenants in Ballantyne Corporate Park,” CMS Superintendent Ann Clark said. “The support for the North Star Reading Partners Initiative is deeply appreciated as we strive to improve literacy skills for each student in CMS.”

Race aids middle school sports

CHARLOTTE – The Big South Conference will distribute proceeds from its 5K road race to middle school athletic programs in Mecklenburg, Union, Lancaster and Rock Hill school districts.

The seventh annual race, held Oct. 22 at Blakeney Shopping Center, raised a record $25,742. Since its inception in 2010, the race has raised nearly $139,000.

Nearly 1,100 registrants took part in the event, which benefitted 45 middle schools. Those schools received approximately 85 percent of registration fees from the race.

Staff members from the Banana Republic in Blakeney Shopping Center and Elevation Church members were among volunteers.

CMS monitors Chromebooks

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recently installed new monitoring software on all student Chromebooks at the secondary level.

DyKnow gives teachers the ability to interact with student devices and allows them to guide and supervise student use of Chromebooks.

Teachers can monitor individual and group website usage, block and allow specific websites as needed and send messages to students directly through their browser.