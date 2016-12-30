CMS seeks $798.2 million in bond projects

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is back again to push the district’s capital needs, approving a $798.2-million bond request, just in time for county commissioners’ bond retreat next month.

District staff ranked schools based on the condition of the roof, carpeting, tile and air condition systems.

The $798.2 million bond includes 28 of the most “neediest,” according to Superintendent Ann Clark. The total list racks up about $2 billion of need.

This year’s bond only decreased slightly from the one suggested last year, as county commissioners approved $33 million for land acquisition and design work earlier this year to help move along CMS’s capital needs.

Approximately $12.5 million will go to finding land for a new high school in the south, $2 million for land for a relief school for Elon Park, Hawk Ridge and Polo Ridge elementary schools, $2.25 million to design Collinswood Language Academy’s replacement school, $1.5 million to design Montclaire’s replacement and $2.25 million to design a new K-8 language immersion program in the south.

Of the $798.2-million bond, District 5 will receive about $242.6 million and District 6 will receive about $200.4 million, which doesn’t include general career-technical education upgrades for the entire district.

The request includes overlap between districts 5 and 6 with the new high school construction in the south and replacement school for Lansdowne Elementary.

Staff added a $30 million new building to replace south Charlotte school Lansdowne, whose boundaries lie alongside Elizabeth Lane Elementary School’s, because Matthews commissioners wouldn’t guarantee future zoning for mobile classrooms at Elizabeth Lane. Mayor Jim Taylor urged CMS to come up with a long-term plan for the school’s growing population instead of adding more mobile classrooms.

The Mint Hill area will see a relief school for Bain and Lebanon Road elementary schools.

District 1 Rhonda Lennon voiced concern that only $54 million of the total bond would be spent in her district, which consists of 200,000 voters in northern Mecklenburg.

Lennon understands the process, but she worries the bond doesn’t accommodate for the growth in her district over the next five to eight years, adding her constituents will wait “a decade” to see additions to their schools.

Clark said the last two bonds had significant investments in District 1, and the first phase of student assignment work opens up seats in that area.

CMS plans to move Waddell Language Academy K-8 language immersion program to two new schools in the northern and southern parts of the district, but parents and BOE member Thelma Byers-Bailey worry there won’t be enough space. The split schools will follow the 63-classroom, K-8 facility standards. Before they were housed in a high school campus – E.E. Waddell.

Clark said CMS is in critical need of high school seats in the south and feels in order to ask for new high schools, the district needs to use the high schools they have.

Byers-Bailey said the new language buildings wouldn’t have enough space to accommodate special offerings.

“Our guiding principles said we would preserve and expand programs that really work and (Waddell) is a flagship program that really works,” Byers-Bailey said. “It bothers me that the standard facility model doesn’t really meet their need without having to adjust their program and eliminate the space the standard K-8 model is supposed to provide for extra-curricular stuff.”

Clark said it would have enough classrooms to support the language magnet program and wouldn’t compromise course offerings. However, the change will require teachers to float – a common practice within CMS – to retain offerings.

Lennon suggested spending $6 million more to expand the two new schools, but it didn’t gain traction.

West Charlotte High School also served as a point of contention, as some parents urged for an $8-million new stadium to be added to the list. West Charlotte will receive $11.3 million worth of classroom projects on the bond list. Board members and staff agreed renovations are needed, but couldn’t justify bumping the project up the list.

Chief Operations Officer Carol Stamper added many high schools need renovations to their athletic facilities, which Clark said could be afforded through funds from the sale of surplus land. However, West Charlotte might be at the top of the needs list.

“We’re at the 11th hour it seems to me with the county. We want to move forward and we want to move forward together,” BOE member Tom Tate said. “Even though I don’t think this is perfect, it’s better that we move forward than it is to keeping debating where we might be at this moment.”

Tate voiced concerns about where new schools would be located, citing “CMS is rapidly running out of space” to build. He recognized there are concerns regarding the project list, but he still voted to move forward with the bond, with the intention to continue the conversation.

District 6 BOE member Paul Bailey said it would critical for the bond to pass.

“We’ve spent far too many years falling behind on our facilities, and for that matter, the county and state have spent many years falling behind on ensuring that we have a focus on education,” Bailey said.

The board ultimately approved the bond list in a 7-1 vote, with Lennon in opposition and Eric Davis absent.