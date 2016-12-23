Charlotte Christian helps feed needy children

Charlotte Christian School students always have the holiday spirit to give back to those in need.

For the third year in a row, the school partnered with Together We Feed to help feed, care and connect with children.

The school held an all-school packing event Dec. 9, in which students assembled 1,300 backpacks with food provided by Together We Feed and Second Harvest Food Back, along with books and toys donated by CCS families.

Students also collected more than 275 coats to provide to children. Every student from JK through 12th grade wrote an encouraging personal note to go along with their backpack.

Those backpacks will go toward Title I Charlotte-Mecklenburg public schools to provide critical needs over the holiday break.

Together We Feed, which has been established for three years, tries to eliminate the critical needs of children, so they can perform their best academically and to build a community connection to children of poverty. The nonprofit uses analytics to reach their needs and educate the community about those needs.

“We want to be able to tell the story of why we do what we do and why it’s impactful,” Together We Feed Founder and CCS Parent Lynn Carlson said. “We’re learning the social and emotional impact that we’re giving to our students. If they come to school and they don’t feel equipped or confident on a school day, then with these needs being met, they come to school feeling more worthy. The way we deliver the food and the way we bring community around our children, it reduces the stigma of being poor.”

Together We Feed tries to “link arms” with the children rather than simply provide a handout and use the donations as a connector for the community, such as businesses and faith institutions, to the children.

“We’re learning, listening and understanding what those critical needs are,” Carlson said. “If a child can’t get to school because their parents can’t drive them there or a child’s parent loses their job because they couldn’t get to work because they didn’t have gas. We’re seeing all these things (are) critical needs.”

Carlson said by identifying needs beyond food, they’ve realized they can have a larger impact by providing one gas card a month, which can allow parents to retain their jobs and not become homeless. The nonprofit also believes listening to needs, rather than “guessing,” also helps build sustainability in the impoverished community, as well as reaching struggling families.

“The bottom line is hope,” she added. “We’re trying to meet the critical needs and deliver hope, but in a real way. The children see, ‘I can do that, I know how to help myself after I’ve received help from my community.’”

The nonprofit has set up a “critical needs” account with CMS and the organization has found families also need bus passes, gas cards and food-only gift cards to meet their needs.

“School-wide, we have developed a passion for helping the hungry,” LuAnn Durden, Charlotte Christian development assistant said last year. “… I think we have a lot of families here that are very blessed, and it give gives them that exposure to other children with other situations and being able to love on them at Christmas time particularly.”