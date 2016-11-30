Surgeon jumpstarts students’ medical careers

Dr. Amir Marashi, oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery, wants to give adolescents a chance to pursue their interest in medicine.

He is hosting the Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery Academic Advantage program, which provides families and students with more information about the steps students should take immediate to pursue a medical or dental career.

The program brings together several professionals, from doctors, dentists, and oral surgeons to college admissions representatives, educational counselors, and graduate students. Each speaker is brought in with the intention of giving your child a look into their future and insight into how they can get to be where these speakers are today, according to program directors.

Children 12 to 18 years old or in sixth to 12th grade can participate and learn about necessary steps for completing required education and training in the healthcare field; the process of college admissions; how to make a college application stand out; what can be done right not to get started; the daily routine of a dental or medical professional; and why a career in healthcare is rewarding.

Marashi will host his first session on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Freedom Park Mahlon Adams Pavilion, located at 2435 Cumberland Ave. in Charlotte.

The session’s featured speakers will include an admissions representative, dentist, education counselor and prosthodontist, among others.

RSVP for the event here.